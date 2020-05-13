Ironbridge creator makes lockdown game for Women's Aid

It may sound mad, but more than 700 people have found Lockdown, created by Ironbridge's Tom Hardwidge, strangely compelling and addictive.

The self-isolation online game begins in the home office of a doctor, complete with piles of research papers, computers, a microscope and various seemingly useless items such as a novelty octopus.

The player must then click or tap on actions and objects to get the character to carry out tasks and solve puzzles.

It's certainly one way to beat the boredom, and it's all for a good cause. Half of donations received will be given to Women's Aid.

Tom, who runs the Considered Creative digital partnership, said: "The controls in the game are relatively simple. Clicking or tapping on an action, and then an object or character will enable you to navigate around the environment, speak to people, pick up objects and combine them with other objects to solve puzzles. The game works best on a desktop or laptop running a modern browser.

"Lockdown (the game) is free to play online, but if you enjoy playing it, we’d appreciate a few coins in our hat as a donation. 50 per cent of all donations will be given to Women’s Aid to help support victims and survivors of domestic abuse, a cause which is particularly pertinent at a time of lockdown."

To play visit lockdownthegame.com