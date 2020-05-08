Advertising
Telford guitarist raises more than £1,600 for NHS with live Facebook show
A father-of-two from Telford raised more than £1,600 for the NHS by performing a live music show over social media.
Jonny Kendrick picked up his guitar and performed a live set from his kitchen in Hadley on Thursday evening.
The 36-year-old business consultant, who used to perform at pubs and clubs around Shropshire, raised the cash for NHS Charities Together.
The show was streamed over Facebook.
WATCH Jonny's show here:
Jonny, who has played guitar since the age of 10, said: "A couple of weeks ago on a Saturday night I was playing my guitar in the kitchen.
"My wife Katie put it on Instagram live without me knowing and people were messaging saying I should do something to raise a bit of money.
"I wanted to raise money for a worthwhile cause and chose NHS Charities Together.
"I'm a massive Oasis fan so there was some of that, there was some Killers, a bit by The Cure and Kasabian.
"It was nice to give people a nice evening they could enjoy.
"It's been mind blowing at how much it's raised."
People can still pledge donations by visiting justgiving.com and searching for Jonny Kendrick.
