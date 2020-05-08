Telford guitarist raises more than £1,600 for NHS with live Facebook show

Jonny Kendrick picked up his guitar and performed a live set from his kitchen in Hadley on Thursday evening.

The 36-year-old business consultant, who used to perform at pubs and clubs around Shropshire, raised the cash for NHS Charities Together.

The show was streamed over Facebook.

WATCH Jonny's show here:

Jonny, who has played guitar since the age of 10, said: "A couple of weeks ago on a Saturday night I was playing my guitar in the kitchen.

"My wife Katie put it on Instagram live without me knowing and people were messaging saying I should do something to raise a bit of money.

"I wanted to raise money for a worthwhile cause and chose NHS Charities Together.

"I'm a massive Oasis fan so there was some of that, there was some Killers, a bit by The Cure and Kasabian.

"It was nice to give people a nice evening they could enjoy.

"It's been mind blowing at how much it's raised."

People can still pledge donations by visiting justgiving.com and searching for Jonny Kendrick.