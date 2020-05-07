Menu

Advertising

St George's Day event to return next year

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Telford entertainment | Published:

Organisers of a cancelled St George's Day festival in Telford have pledged to return with a bigger show.

St George's knight re-enactment in 2019

The area's St George's community will host it on April 24, 2021.

Stephen Handley, of the organising group, says: "I was so disappointed this year that St George's Day event had to be cancelled, but it will hopefully return again next year.

"We have booked everything for April 24, 2021. We were going to have a bigger parade than last year with 2 x 3m high knights and vikings joining the parade as well as the St George's knight on horseback."

The St George's Partnership has organised the celebrations at The Gower building featuring music, food and children's activities.

Telford entertainment Entertainment Telford Local Hubs News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News