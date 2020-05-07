St George's Day event to return next year

The area's St George's community will host it on April 24, 2021.

Stephen Handley, of the organising group, says: "I was so disappointed this year that St George's Day event had to be cancelled, but it will hopefully return again next year.

"We have booked everything for April 24, 2021. We were going to have a bigger parade than last year with 2 x 3m high knights and vikings joining the parade as well as the St George's knight on horseback."

The St George's Partnership has organised the celebrations at The Gower building featuring music, food and children's activities.