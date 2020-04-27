Find The Cake: Telford children's entertainer launches online game show

Pete Goldsmith – better known as PJ the showman – has been involved in the entertainment industry since 1994 and normally brings his shows to children's parties, schools, fetes and other social events.

But during the lock down he is spreading some good cheer with his weekly game show on Instagram.

Broadcasting on Friday mornings, at 10am, he asks families and their children to take part in 'Find The Cake Friyay', which is based on the 1980-90s TV game show Strike It Lucky.

Children are asked to guess where the cake is – top, middle or bottom – and if they correctly guess six times they can be entered into a prize draw to win a free birthday show in 2021.

"Every form of entertainment has been hit," the 45-year-old from Telford said.

"We are all stuck at home and it's hard to find an audience so I'm taking the show to the sofa. Find The Cake is based on the TV show Strike It Lucky. It's done on a dual screen on Instagram and people request to be in it. They can click the smiley face icon which sends a request and whoever plays is done through a lucky dip.

"They get three lives and they have got to find six cakes."

People can also watch on Facebook, but can only request to play through Instagram.

PJ says he also asks that an adult is present with the child who is selected to play.

The father-of-one added: "I'm lucky to do a job I love but I haven't got an audience so I have to make one up.

"I'm also more than happy for any parents with children that have birthdays to email me if they want a personalised family show of the game."

PJ started his entertainment journey in 1994 as a Redcoat at Butlin’s Pwllheli, Wales and worked on the holiday park circuit for many years, including as an events manager at Looe Bay Holiday Park in Cornwall which used to be owned by BBC’s Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden.

Search for pjtheshowmanuk on Instagram and visit www.pjtheshowman.co.uk for more information on the entertainer.