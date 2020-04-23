Shifnal lockdown 'street disco' back for third week

The event has been held on Thursday evenings for the last two weeks in Worfe Road, Shifnal, and has involved residents listening to music from their gardens as local DJ Kirk Garbett has played requests from his home.

Everyone participating has done so from their own property without breaching lockdown rules.

The street disco has proven popular with residents, and so will be taking place again this evening.

Kirk said: "A number of people on the street have even pitched in to help me buy new speakers for the event. It's great to see people enjoying it and we really want to keep it going."

The lockdown disco will take place from 6pm–8pm, culminating in a round of applause for NHS workers as the nation joins in Clap for our Carers.