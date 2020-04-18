Coronavirus: Ironbridge Gorge Museums 'will come out of this the other side', says chief executive

The Ironbridge Gorge Museums has seen 80 per cent of its income from ticket sales vanish in the last few weeks, and joins the score of establishments simply "surviving".

Nick Ralls, who only became chief executive of the trust in December, has already had to deal with more than he could have possibly imagined.

"When you think having come through the floods, and the issues we had with two museums becoming flooded, and then with the increasing Covid-19 restrictions leading to a full closure, we've had an incredible strain to deal with," he said.

"We are surviving at the moment. With the historic properties we've got, significant estate and overheads to manage, we've been dealing with those pragmatically to make sure we can maintain our obligations to run them and come out of it the other side."

While in the current climate the museum's sewing team have been making scrubs for health workers, and 3D printers are being used to make much-needed PPE, planning for an unknown future is proving tricky.

Mr Ralls added: "That's the difficulty with this, we're not sure how or when we'll come out of lockdown or what restrictions will remain in place – it really is unprecedented.

"One of our biggest challenges has been around financial planning and forecasting.

"Museums of this scale are of national importance, but the income we get is invested back into what we are. We're not a big multi-national sitting on massive cash reserves so it's been a concern, but with the support of agencies and help of other funders we've got something we believe will be able to come out of this."

With closures expected to last at least another few months, discussions between the three senior staff still working on how to reopen the museums have begun.

Nick Ralls, chief executive at the Ironbridge Gorge Museums

Mr Ralls said: "We are looking at how to reopen. For some time yet it will be a very different world in which we operate in.

"Social distancing will probably be here for a while, but at the same time international travel may drop, so people may look to visit us more locally.

"We have the ability to open. Blists Hill is an open-air site for example. It's just about creating a safe environment in which people feel welcome and our staff and volunteers are kept safe – I know there's a way of doing that and that's what we're looking to provide."

He added: "A big challenge is trying to remain in the public eye and in contact with the community.

"We've been doing that through social media and have used a few themes – everyday of the week there's something different.

"I'd really like to appeal for people to communicate with us. We want to keep in touch with people and do our bit to keep families and their children occupied."

Ironbridge Gorge Museums runs attractions and places of importance within Ironbridge and the surrounding area, including Blists Hill Victorian Town, Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron, Enginuity and the pivotal Iron Bridge.