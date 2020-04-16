Wellington-born LA film producer joining charity's quiz

Wellington Orbit is running another online quiz this Friday, as they have started doing during the coronavirus pandemic to lift spirits.

This week host Liam McClelland, a volunteer, will be joined by new quiz master Chris Ball, one of the Orbit's directors who lives in Los Angeles but was born and raised in Wellington.

Chris has been involved in the financing, production and distribution of more than 300 films including such critical and box offices successes as Bryan Singer's The Usual Suspects, Christopher Nolan’s ground-breaking, Memento and the cult classic Donnie Darko. He also co-founded Wrekin Hill Entertainment a niche film distribution and production company.

Chris has executive producer credits on such films as Memento, Donnie Darko, Cruel Intentions, The Prestige and The Mexican.

Tune in at 7.00 p.m. on the Wellington Orbit Facebook page or through their web page at www.wellingtonorbit.co.uk to join in the quiz on Friday.