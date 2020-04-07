Telford College launches lockdown writing competition

The college has teamed up with local company Thermserve to create the ‘Lockdown Lowdown: Inspiration In Isolation’ challenge.

The competition is split into three sections – one for adult students, one for full-time students who are studying English, and one which is open to all the college’s students.

Principal and chief executive Graham Guest said: “This is a chance for our students to let their creativity loose during these very strange times.

“We are asking people to write, up to 500 words, about their experiences of living and working in isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Each category will have a first prize of a £50 Amazon voucher, with a £20 Amazon voucher to the runner-up.”

The deadline for entries is Friday, May 1, and students are asked to e-mail their entries to their English tutor, or personal tutor.

Mr Guest said: “We’d like to say a big thanks to the team at Thermserve for their support, which is really appreciated.”