Spring craft fair at Shropshire village

The Albrighton Trust is hosting its annual spring fair to showcase a wide selection of crafts and other stalls on offer.

There will be free activities for children on the day including an Easter trail, nature quiz, and wiggly worms search.

Refreshments will be available and it is free to enter.

The trust provides activities and a learning environment for young people with special needs and learning difficulties.

The spring fair takes place on Saturday, March 28, between 11am and 2pm.