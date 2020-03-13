Menu

Advertising

Spring craft fair at Shropshire village

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | Telford entertainment | Published:

A spring craft fair is coming to a Shropshire village this month.

The Albrighton Trust is hosting its annual spring fair to showcase a wide selection of crafts and other stalls on offer.

There will be free activities for children on the day including an Easter trail, nature quiz, and wiggly worms search.

Refreshments will be available and it is free to enter.

The trust provides activities and a learning environment for young people with special needs and learning difficulties.

The spring fair takes place on Saturday, March 28, between 11am and 2pm.

Telford entertainment Entertainment Albrighton & Cosford Telford Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News