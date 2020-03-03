Shropshire dancers bow out of BBC competition with Cheryl tribute

Brothers of Dance were eliminated in the semi-final of the BBC dance competition on Saturday night, though their captain Cheryl Tweedy said she had "never known anyone work so hard".

Matthew Miller from Market Drayton and Sam Hall from Wellington are members of the nine-strong group, which won a 92.7 per cent approval rating from the viewing public for their technical, acrobatic military-themed routine in the semi-final.

After the results were declared, Cheryl told them: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"I adore you all. I have never known anyone work so hard. I have loved being your dance captain."

Brothers of Dance is a new group from choreographer Dane Bates, with the audition for the show the boy's first public performance.

Now living in Market Drayton, Matthew was a pupil at St Martins School, Oswestry until he left in year 11 in 2016.

He was very active in drama and dance in and out of school and attended Border Counties School of Dance whose principal Jenna Machin is also a dance teacher at the school. He then joined the Addict dance college on a full scholarship.