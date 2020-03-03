Market Drayton school rewarded for green efforts

Longlands Community Primary School in Market Drayton joined the Woodland Trust's Green Tree Schools award scheme, with pupils visiting nearby woodlands, recycling as much as possible and planting their own trees on school grounds.

The Green Tree Schools initiative has seen more than 12,000 schools sign up since it was launched in 2008. Schools win awards for participating in green activities.

Karen Letten, Woodland Trust schools and communities engagement manager, said: “The scheme promotes a range of opportunities, each designed to stimulate a child’s imagination and sustain their interest in woods and trees.

"The achievements of the school are recognised through an awards scheme in which they receive points for taking part in activities.

"As they reach milestones within the project they will receive bronze and silver certificates and then an attractive wooden plaque which acknowledges they’ve achieved the environmental accolade of a gold award.

"I hope Longlands Community Primary School will now consider going for our next accolade, the prestigious platinum award.”

The Woodland Trust is dedicated to creating new woodland with help from communities and schools, and protecting and restoring ancient woodland for future generations to cherish.