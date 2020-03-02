Seedy Saturday held in Telford

Transition Telford’s annual Seedy Saturday took place on Saturday at The Wakes in Oakengates.

Visitors were able to bring and swap seeds, as well as get advice on composting and on how to get the best from planting.

People could bring seeds they had gathered themselves or packets of commercially purchased seeds.

People who didn't have seeds available to swap could still take some away in return for a donation to Transition Telford.

The event was open to anybody interested in gardening, from novices to experts.

Louise Lomax, chair of Transition Telford, said: "The event was very successful.

"We were very busy for most of the time. We didn’t count how many.

"We spent quite a bit of time identifying what some plants were on the internet- some only had Latin names.

"It was lovely talking with other people who are passionate gardeners.

"There was lots of discussions taking place in the Wakes cafe and lots of cake eaten."