Telford church hosts painting tour

The work titled 'Loving , Hurting, Dreaming' is in the gouache and ink style is touring churches across the Lichfield Diocese which includes Telford & Wrekin.

It will have pride of place at St Matthew’s Church, in St Matthew's Road, in Donnington Wood until March 8.

During its time there schoolchildren will be paying a visit as part of their lessons to observe it.

Rev Paula Smith and Josie Edwards admire the famous Jake Lever painting at St Matthew's Church, Donnington Wood

Pupils from St Matthew’s CE Primary School, in Church Road, and Donnington Wood CE Junior School, in Leonard Close, have been designing their own artwork inspired by the Lever painting - reflecting on the themes of Loving, Hurting, Dreaming in assemblies and art lessons.

As a treat for the community the children's work will be on display in the worship centre alongside Jake Lever’s set of three vertical pieces on March 5 from 3.15pm- 4.45pm and March 7 from midday-1.30pm.

Admission is free and all welcome.

Rev Paula Smith and Josie Edwards admire the famous Jake Lever painting at St Matthew's Church, Donnington Wood

Advertising

Rev Smith Priest in Charge at St Matthew’s says: "These images make you pause and think. They have already inspired some interesting conversations. I hope more people will come and see for themselves."

Mr Lever, a freelance artist, states on his website: "I approach my work as a spiritual exercise, a contemplative practice through which I seek a deeper understanding of myself, and my place in the world."