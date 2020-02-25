New films on the way to Wellington Orbit

Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell and Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr will be the main films at the independent community cinema from Friday.

Based on true events, Richard Jewell is a story of what happens when what is reported as fact obscures the truth.

The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing – his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives.

But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike.

For families, Dolittle tells the story of eccentric Dr. John Dolittle, famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England. When the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

Little Joe, about what happens when a genetically-engineered plant scatters its seeds, joins the line-up on Saturday and Sunday. A genetically engineered plant scatters its seeds and seems to cause uncanny changes on living creatures. The afflicted appear strange, as if they were replaced.

