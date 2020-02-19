Mayor's dinner has new venue

Councillor Anthony Lowe will host the event, which will be held at the Memorial Hall in Wrekin College on March 28, with guests asked to dress to impress.

Music will be provided by Summer Haze and Paul Shuttleworth, while there will also be a performance by psychological entertainer Steve Haresign.

The dinner menu includes a starter of pea and mint soup, followed by the choice of chicken breast with colcannon mash or a mushroom and spinach filo spring roll, before a dessert of lemon and Greek yoghurt panna cotta.

Limited tickets are available from Wellington town council offices with proceeds going to the mayor’s chosen charities Maninplace and TACT.