Menu

Advertising

Mayor's dinner has new venue

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | Telford entertainment | Published:

Tickets are on sale for the Mayor of Wellington’s annual civic dinner dance as a new venue is announced.

Mayor's dinner has new venue

Councillor Anthony Lowe will host the event, which will be held at the Memorial Hall in Wrekin College on March 28, with guests asked to dress to impress.

Music will be provided by Summer Haze and Paul Shuttleworth, while there will also be a performance by psychological entertainer Steve Haresign.

The dinner menu includes a starter of pea and mint soup, followed by the choice of chicken breast with colcannon mash or a mushroom and spinach filo spring roll, before a dessert of lemon and Greek yoghurt panna cotta.

Limited tickets are available from Wellington town council offices with proceeds going to the mayor’s chosen charities Maninplace and TACT.

Telford entertainment Entertainment Telford Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News