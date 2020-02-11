Youngsters show Banksy what they're made of in anti-knife project

Young people linked up with top local artist Monermah at Brookside Community Centre in Burford, Brookside, to learn the craft and create art that could feature in the backdrop for a music video they are making.

The group are making a track with rapper Trademark Blud and vlogging the process on their YouTube channel. It is hoped they may perform the song when the Knife Angel arrives in Southwater in March.

The main graffiti design, which features a microphone with angel wings and a knife, was created by 15-year-old Jerry Jones. It will also be on display at Albert's Shed in Southwater on the Knife Angel launch day and will be on view near the sculpture throughout its stay in the town centre.

The project is being run by Recharge Telford, a group which supports under 21s with drug, alcohol and emotional issues. Ex-offender and youth mentor Ben Butler is also supporting the youngsters.

Rebecca Blount, founder of Recharge, said: "

It's been absolutely amazing. Our hashtag is #droptheknifepicupthemic and that's what's in Jerry's design. He's worked so hard on the project.

"They're going to Telford College to record the song in the studio this week. It's been the best time ever."

The Knife Angel was created at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry as part of the centre’s ‘Save a Life Surrender Your Knife’ campaign, which involved getting 100,000 knives off the street through supplying knife banks to the 43 police forces across England and Wales.

Having earned national attention and received plaudits up and down the UK, campaigns have taken place to have the sculpture transported around the country, with repeated calls for it to go on the fourth plinth in London’s Trafalgar Square.

There will be 28 days of educational workshops and programmes for youngsters in Telford during the Angel’s stay.