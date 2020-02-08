Library’s Potter night is magic

The annual event saw about 15 children putting their names in the Goblet of Fire as part of the Triwizard Tournament.

The event was held as part of Harry Potter Book Night, where fans of all ages were invited to celebrate the novels of JK Rowling.

From getting sorted into Hogwarts houses to solving a series of riddles, the young witches and wizards had wands at the ready for a host of games and activities.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Children at Newport Library celebrated Harry Potter Book Night by taking part in the Triwizard Tournament on February 6.

“Children put their names into the Goblet of Fire and had to complete three tasks, including a treasure hunt, riddles and putting their drawing skills to the test.The young witches and wizards tried on the sorting hat to find out which house they belong to and vanished using a special invisibility cloak – 15 children came to the annual event which takes place on the first Thursday in February every year.”

Thursday was the sixth annual Harry Potter Book Night. Events were taking all over the world, from Chile to Japan, East Java to Latvia – with many more events taking place around the UK, in the United States and in mainland Europe.

People holding events are given a list of ideas for games to organise for fans.

Some places held fancy dress competitions, held niffler hunts, played pictionary and trivial pursuit or had a ‘have you seen this wizard’ rogues gallery photo frame.

The first Harry Potter book was published in 1997 was a huge bestseller and the seven-part series still sells millions of copies every year.