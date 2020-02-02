Menu

Advertising

Newport celebrates Chinese New Year

Newport | Telford entertainment | Published:

Dragons and lions filled the streets of Newport for the return of the town's Chinese New Year celebrations.

Chinese New Year celebrations in Newport.Pictured are Penny Luk, aged 8 and Isabella Pheasant, aged 8, singing a traditional song

A Chinese lantern hangs on the church gate

Chinese New Year celebrations in Newport.Pictured are Penny Luk, aged 8 and Isabella Pheasant, aged 8, singing a traditional song

Traditional food was enjoyed by visitors

Chinese New Year celebrations in Newport

Chinese New Year celebrations in Newport

LAST COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD- 02/02/20.Chinese New Year celebrations in Newport..Penny Luk, aged 8 and brother Oliver, aged 5, with Isabella Pheasant, aged 8, enjoy the day...

Mandy and Jon Pullen enjoy some of the food on offer

Fantastic food, performances and a fun fair were on offer as crowds filled St Mary's Street, Lower Bar, and High Street for the biggest Newport Chinese New Year celebrations yet.

The space taken up by the event has doubled this year, and hundreds of people turned out to celebrate the start of the the Year of the Rat

A performance area gave children from across the town and beyond the chance to showcase Chinese music and dance, while food vendors shared everything from Chinese noodles and chocolate to crepes and doughnuts.

The event, which took place on Sunday and is now in its fourth year, was again organised by Lucy Luk and her team.

Councillor Peter Scott, Newport's mayor, said it was a big success.

"There were hundreds of people – it went really well," he said.

"It was a successful Chinese New Year event. Lucy Luk is to be congratulated for bringing culture to Newport."

Councillor Scott started the celebrations at about 11.35am, followed by a performance of the Chatty Chinese language students singing a Chinese New Year song.

Events for the rest of the day included professional live firecrackers and the Choy Lee Fut Lion dances, as well as performances by the Harper Adams music Society and the Adams Grammar Taiko drums.

Telford entertainment Entertainment Newport Telford Local Hubs News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News