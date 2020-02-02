Newport celebrates Chinese New Year

Fantastic food, performances and a fun fair were on offer as crowds filled St Mary's Street, Lower Bar, and High Street for the biggest Newport Chinese New Year celebrations yet.

The space taken up by the event has doubled this year, and hundreds of people turned out to celebrate the start of the the Year of the Rat

A performance area gave children from across the town and beyond the chance to showcase Chinese music and dance, while food vendors shared everything from Chinese noodles and chocolate to crepes and doughnuts.

The event, which took place on Sunday and is now in its fourth year, was again organised by Lucy Luk and her team.

Councillor Peter Scott, Newport's mayor, said it was a big success.

"There were hundreds of people – it went really well," he said.

"It was a successful Chinese New Year event. Lucy Luk is to be congratulated for bringing culture to Newport."

Councillor Scott started the celebrations at about 11.35am, followed by a performance of the Chatty Chinese language students singing a Chinese New Year song.

Events for the rest of the day included professional live firecrackers and the Choy Lee Fut Lion dances, as well as performances by the Harper Adams music Society and the Adams Grammar Taiko drums.