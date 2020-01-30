Dragons, lions and fun fair coming to Newport's Chinese New Year celebrations

Organisers said the finishing touches were being put on the town's Chinese New Year event, which will be coming to St Mary Street, Lower Bar, and High Street on Sunday.

The Year of the Rat will begin with a bang, with dancers, dragons, stalls and a fun fair.

It is the fourth year that Chinese New Year is coming to Newport, and each year has attracted more and more people to the town.

This year will see the space occupied by the event double to keep up with increasing demand.

Lucy Luk, who organises the event with her team, said: "It's always a mixture of nerves and excitement and this time.

"Each year has grown and grown, which is why we doubled it. Lion dancers are back again this year. We've got some huge rides, so there will be more for teenagers to do. We've got a whole fun fair set up, as well as stalls and performances.

"It really gives you a feel as if you went to a Chinese New Year event in China."

Taking up more room has increased the challenge for organisers.

Advertising

"Figuring out how to fit everybody in has been a challenge," Mrs Luk said. "Road closures are a bit complicated.

Helena Jefferson, Lucy Luk, Lindsey Brown, Chi Wai Luk, Jordan Gregg and Graham Foster prepare for the Chinese New Year celebrations

"Thankfully, because it's a local event by local people, everybody really does rally together.

"Some people might think there's just some lanterns to string up and a bunch of stalls, but it's all about events licences. There's so many policies that Telford & Wrekin Council need. That's where a lot of the work and stress is."

Advertising

Organisers of Newport's Chinese New Year celebrations had to take to Facebook to quash rumours that it would be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Celebrations in Telford were postponed over similar concerns, but Mrs Luk said they would be continuing on.

"A lot of people are talking about it," she said. "We're not a big city. We're not a tourist area. While I appreciate what's happening in China and we're very sorry to hear what's going on, this is a local town. This is organised for local children and families to celebrate. We're lucky that we don't have the stresses Birmingham, Manchester and London have, of people flying in. Newport is just a local community."

Mrs Luk said she would continue to run the event for as long as families are enjoying it.

"It's not just Chinese New Year anymore – it's a festival that has become international," she said. "I'm very grateful that I'm able to raise my children in a place where there's such understanding and community support."

One of the changes on the day will see the event begin at 11am and finish at 4pm.

In previous years, people have arrived early and begun leaving far before the 5pm finish.