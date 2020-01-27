Arts Society Wrekin to hold exhibition of work

The Arts Society Wrekin will host the event, in conjunction with Telford and Wrekin Colleges at the Fusion Gallery, Jackfield, from May 23 until May 28.

Organisers said: "The Arts Society Wrekin has had a long, happy and productive relationship with the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, both volunteering on archival works and donating to different aspects of the museum.

"Its volunteers have worked for several years, along with The Arts Societies Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, cleaning and cataloguing various collections, most notably the John Scott tiles which are now on display in the Tile Museum at Jackfield."

Many members’ works will be for sale at the exhibition.

The exhibition will run from 11am until 4pm from May 23 until May 26. On May 27 it will run from 11am until 2pm, and on May 28 it will run from 11am until 1pm.