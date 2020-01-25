Telford students win model making workshop with producers of new Shaun the Sheep film

Model maker Will Harding, from Aardman Animations – which worked on A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, led the workshop at Meadows Primary School in Ketley.

The visit came after one of the school's students won an Into Film and StudioCanal competition around the release of the film.

The ‘Protect our Planet’ competition challenged young people to design a sustainable spacesuit for Shaun to wear.

As a result of winning the competition, the workshop taught students how to create their own Lu-La models, one of the film's characters.

Andrew Denton, teacher and Into Film ambassador at the school, said: “We were delighted to win an Aardman workshop.

"I had attended some Aardman workshops before and knew there would be a very high quality.

Students were treated to a workshop

"The children are always made up when I manage to get a member of the film industry to come and visit them in Ketley, so many of them were even more excited to be working with someone who was part of the Farmageddon movie."

Students from Meadows Primary School previously won best documentary at the 2019 Into Film Awards for their film, A Miner’s Story.

The film education charity’s flagship annual event celebrates young people’s creativity in film from across the UK and the 2020 nominations will be announced on Monday.

