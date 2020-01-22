'Parisian'-style plans for Newport hotel

Tender for the building contract closed in December 2019 and appointments should be made in the next few weeks, with building work expected to start in February, bosses have said.

The landmark hotel in St Mary's Street will be converted into 12 apartments over three floors, including nine two-bedroom apartments, two three-bedroom apartments and one one-bedroom apartment.

The complex will include a lift servicing all floors, as well as solar panels on the roof providing electricity to the common area on the ground floor.

Working with Telford & Wrekin Council's heritage officer and English Heritage consultant Richard. K. Morriss, project managers Town Centre Properties said the design will be one Newport can be proud of.

Architects Munro Associates have kept the front of the building in keeping with its original design, but the rear is to include a mansard roof design creating a “Parisian” style feel.

Legacy

Managing director of Town Centre Properties, Roger Brock, said “I am really excited to see building works commence in the next few weeks.

"Both plans and the specifications of each apartment look great and I know the new complex will continue the legacy of this prestigious building.”

Advertising

Details of the apartments and prices are expected to be released in the next few weeks.

To be added to the waiting list, email katrina.orchard@davieswhiteperry.co.uk

Work on the hotel stalled over 2019 after Amicus Finance, which were funding the project, went into administration along with Hawk Plant, the building company.

Since then, the project has been split in two. Work restarted on the old car park last year, where 21 two- and three-bedroom town houses are being built. The homes are now being funded by Telford & Wrekin Council and The Wrekin Housing Trust.

Plans to convert the Royal Victoria Hotel into flats were originally green lit in February 2017. Work began shortly after, but it soon hit delays because of conditions on the planning application.