Chinese lanterns decorate Newport streets ahead of biggest New Year celebration yet

Decorators have been out preparing St Mary's Street for the Chinese New Year celebration on February 2.

It has become one of Newport's most popular events and this year, the Year of the Rat, will be its biggest yet - with food stalls and entertainment covering not just St Mary's Street, but also the High Street and Lower Bar.

Organiser Lucy Luk said the expansion felt "natural" after several people reported last year that the event felt too cramped.

The decorators, including Lucy Luk (second from left)

The festivities will run from 11am to 4pm. There will be martial art displays

Stallholders and volunteers are being invited to get involved in the festivities again this year, including representatives of other south-east Asian countries that celebrate the lunar calendar.

Volunteers have been putting up Chinese paper lanterns around the streets, where they will remain until February 9.

To learn more about the event or about volunteering to help, visit www.facebook.com/NewportChinesefestival/