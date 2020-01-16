Menu

TV psychic Tony Stockwell coming to Telford

TV psychic Tony Stockwell will be coming to Oakengates Theatre next month.

Tony Stockwell - Psychic Medium

Tickets are already on sale for the medium, who is best known for Street Psychic, Psychic Private Eyes and Psychic Academy. The event will take place on February 4.

On the evening, Tony will talk with members of the audience, showcasing psychometry, photograph readings and psychic prediction.

Tickets are available from £19.50.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit theplacetelford.com or call 01952 382382.

