Telford's pantomime branded its most successful yet

Jack and the Beanstalk celebrated 20 years of pantomime in Telford and bosses said the reviews were some of the best ever received

There were 47 performances in total, starting on 11 December, including a relaxed performance which was specially designed to welcome families and groups who would benefit from a more relaxed environment, including people with an autism spectrum condition, sensory and communication disorders or a learning disability.

For the first time in the theatre’s history there was an adult-only performance which received a standing ovation from the entire audience.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for culture, said: “We’re delighted with the success of Jack and the Beanstalk and the great reviews the show has received.

"It’s lovely that our local theatre is part of so many people’s festive traditions including residents and visitors.

"The fun doesn’t stop with panto though and I encourage everyone to take a look at what’s on at the theatre throughout the year. The theatre offers a wide range of entertainment for everyone.”

James Shone of Shone Productions, said: “This was our fourth year producing the pantomime for The Place Telford and I am delighted at the fantastic audience feedback we have received.

"It proves just how popular and successful this has been. The aim is to make people of all ages laugh and have a wonderful experience with family and friends and once again we have achieved that."

The show starred Coronation Street’s Oliver Mellor, comedian Carl Dutfield, Chloe Barlow, Michelle Whitney, Tim Ames and Spencer K Gibbons.

This year’s pantomime will be Aladdin and tickets will be going on sale soon. Keep an eye on the theatre’s social media or sign up to receive email updates directly to be the first to hear.