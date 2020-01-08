2020 Newport Carnival set to be biggest street party town has ever seen, says organiser

'The Newport Extravaganza’ was the theme chosen at the first meeting of the committee to begin the planning for the popular town event.

Committee chairman Paul Syrda said the 2020 carnival was set to be the biggest street party Newport had ever seen.

“We had lots of great suggestions for next year’s theme, but running through almost all of them was a common thread of ‘fun’ - of throwing the biggest, brightest and most colourful carnival celebration possible,” he said.

“The Newport Extravaganza will have the party atmosphere of a traditional carnival and all the colours that go with it. We want everyone taking part in the parade to let their imaginations run wild.

“Think big, bold, bright and all the colours of the rainbow. Think excitement and enjoyment and take it in any direction you like.”

The first planning meeting for this year's event saw many members of Newport Carnival Committee return for another year, while several new members also joined.

Mr Syrda is this year’s committee chair, while Andrew Griffiths returns as treasurer and also takes on the role of vice chair.

Sarah Syrda and Leanne Bayton return as stalls and attractions co-ordinator and floats and procession co-ordinator respectively.

Tracy Healey joined the committee as health and safety co-ordinator and Maria Wilkinson as media and marketing co-ordinator.

Former chairman Graham Foster remains on the committee, along with Julie Foster as secretary.

“Graham and Julie have dedicated so many years to Newport Carnival and we are delighted both remained on the committee to share their wealth of expertise and experience,” said Mr Syrda.

“It’s amazing to have so many volunteers return year after year to lend their support, while also seeing plenty of new people join the committee.

“There will be plenty of exciting announcements to come over the next few months, so if you haven’t already, give our Facebook and Instagram pages a like to follow everything we’re up to as we plan for The Newport Extravaganza 2020.”