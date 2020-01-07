Vintage fayre to blaze a trail for Ironbridge Second World War weekend

Ironbridge WWII Weekend is holding a 1940's fayre at Enginuity in Coalbrookdale on Sunday, March 8.

Visitors will have the chance to buy military items and see examples of technology that will have been used in the war.

Ben Kubiak, publicity officer, said: "The fayre will be an excellent opportunity to purchase original and reproduction civilian and military items.

"As this will be held at a technology museum, there will also be a number of examples of WWII era technology being displayed by dedicated reactors."

The fayre runs from 10am to 3pm. Entrance will be £1 per person and there will be a reduced parking fee of £2 per vehicle.

Ben added: "We also have a small number of tickets still available for our Dance at Coalbrookdale Community Centre on January 25th. Ticket sales for this have been removed from the website, however tickets can still be purchased by contacting Dave Adams directly at chairman@ironbridgeww2weekend.co.uk."

All money raised from these events go towards staging the main Ironbridge WWII Weekend on 23rd and 24th May 2020, which has recently been voted the country's most popular 1940's event.

Thousands descended on the town for last year's event, which featured the dance, a costume parade, battle re-enacments and even a 1940's-themed wedding.

All profits from the main event are donated to The Pilgrim Bandits charity who support injured service personnel.