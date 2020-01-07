Starring role for coffee shop as Phil and Kirsty film Channel 4 show

Latte Da, in Albrighton, was given a starring role in the Channel 4 show and the owners said it will be a great way to showcase what the village has to offer.

Angela Mills and Phil Taylor, owners of the shop on the High Street, were approached prior to the filming of the show, which sees Phil Spencer try to find the participating family a new home, while Kirsty Allsopp renovates their old house to encourage them to stay.

The couple, who have been together for nine years, took pictures and chatted with Phil Spencer, who visited the store at the end of July 2019, and said they were excited to watch the episode when it airs later this month.

"It is great for the village because it will show different parts of it and I am sure it comes across well," Phil Taylor, one of the owners, said.

"It is a small village so word gets around quite quickly and it is fantastic because of where the village is situated – the main bypass goes past us so we do not get a lot of traffic coming through.

"Hopefully this will make people want to visit. When it was filmed in the summer, the village was looking lovely."

On the day of filming, not wanting to close the business, Phil Spencer enjoyed a cup of coffee alongside customers as they filmed outside the shop.

Owner Phil Taylor said: "Only Phil visited the day we were involved in the filming, Kirsty had been here the day before.

"He was very pleasant. We had photos taken with him and he came across very well.

"We are a small family-run business and have been in the village for seven years.

"We will be featuring on the episode that airs on January 22 at 8pm on Channel 4. We will probably only be in it for 30 seconds or something but it is great to showcase the village."