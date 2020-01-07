Radzi Chinyanganya to make Dancing on Ice debut

Former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya will make his skating debut on TV show Dancing on Ice next weekend.

Radzi was brought in as a first reserve for the new series after veteran entertainer Michael Barrymore fell and broke his wrist.

The 32-year-old, who attended Adams' Grammar School in Newport, has been partnered with ice skating professional Jessica Hatfield.

The first six of the 12 celebrity contestants performed on Sunday, with the second half – including Radzi – performing this coming Sunday.

On joining the popular ITV show, Radzi, who hails from Claregate, previously said: "I am thrilled and privileged to be part of the Dancing On Ice cast.

Radzi Chinyanganya with his Dancing on Ice professional parter, Jessica Hatfield. Photo: ITV

“I am absolutely gutted for Michael, who is one of my all-time favourite TV presenters, and I wish him a speedy recovery."

Radzi was the 37th presenter of long-running children's BBC TV show Blue Peter and was on the show for five and a half years until April last year.

Other celebrity contestants on Dancing on Ice include former footballer Kevin Kilbane, Ian ‘H’ Watkins from Steps, newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, Love Island's Maura Higgins, Coronation Street’s Lisa George, actor Joe Swash, Perri Kiely from Diversity, and former daytime television presenter Trisha Goddard.

New celebrity judge John Barrowman has joined Ashley Banjo and head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the show, as well as presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday, January 11.