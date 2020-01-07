Free circus supporting vulnerable youngsters coming to Telford

Circus Starr will return to the borough to perform The Winter Circus at Oakengates Theatre on Friday, January 24.

The community interest company visits the area every year to perform to children who have disabilities and additional learning needs.

With support from community organisations and businesses in the area, free tickets for the show are distributed to schools, charities and clubs catering for children with specialist needs.

Children watch a previous show

This year's accessible performance will include ringmaster Joel Hatton presenting circus skills from Romy Bauer and foot juggling from Germaine Delbosq, while comedy from clowns Andreea and Nicolino is sure to bring a smile.

The one-day event will feature a performance at 4.45pm and 7pm and form part of the tour which will see the charitable organisation perform at a new venue everyday on the 19-day run.

The organisation runs purely on donations from businesses in each of the 74 towns throughout the UK the circus visits over three annual tours.

To make a donation or for more information, call 01260288690 or email donations@circuss-starr.org.uk