Organisers full throttle for dirt bike show in Telford

The show, sponsored by Hagon Shocks will be back at Telford International Centre on February 15 and 16.

Organisers have revealed that two big names in the off-road scene have been confirmed as the guests of honour for the show and visitors can share an evening of food, drink and stories with the star guests.

The line-up includes American World Trials champion of 1979 Bernie Schreiber and British 500cc motocross champion Bryan Goss.

People can join the dirt bike stars on the Saturday evening for an exclusive three-course, sit-down meal with other like- minded enthusiasts.

The Classic Dirt Bike Show returns to Telford in February

Between courses, the star guests will recount memories from their successful racing career to assembled guests.

Exhibition manager Nick Mowbray said they were looking forward to opening the doors on the event.

He said: "The Classic Dirt Bike Show dinner is a fantastic opportunity for dirt bike fans to listen to fascinating exploits from their off-road heroes during the course of the meal.

Advertising

"It is guaranteed to be an exceptional evening where like-minded enthusiasts come together to kick off the start of the season.”

The Classic Dirt Bike Show returns to Telford in February

"This year’s show will once again help you get kitted out ready for the off-road season – whether that’s some new riding gear, a piece of machinery you’ve been searching high and low for, or a bargain in the vast autojumble.

"Some of the finest off-road machines will once again flood into the venue, polished to perfection before the muddy season commences."

Further details of advance ticket sales and of the dinner, which cost £33, can be found at www.classicbikeshows.com