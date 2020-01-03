Telford youngster’s brush with Cats stars at New York red carpet premiere

The talented 11-year-old, who grew up in the town, plays a mouse in the film remake of the hit West End musical and has been rubbing shoulders with a cast of Hollywood A listers.

Already a successful junior dancer, an excited Meesha landed the role and wrapped up filming last year.

She was invited to the Cats premiere in New York last month at the Lincoln Centre at the Juilliard School – leading to a series of celebrity snaps that she will treasure for ever.

Messha and her friends pose with fellow Cats star, pop sensation Jason Derulo Meesha and friends with Jennifer Hudson Meesha at the Cats premiere in New York Meesha at the Cats premiere in New York Meesha at the Cats premiere in New York Meeting Cats writer Sire Andrew Lloyd Webber

Meesha, from Telford, said: “It was really exciting and I couldn’t wait to see how the film came out. We did our mouse sister scenes using the green screens and dots for the CGI.

“We had no idea how it was going to look. I thought the film was really good and I loved what they did with the editing. They kind of showed us a clip of our faces when we did the filming, but that was all.

“Our bodies were a lot chubbier than I was expecting, but I thought it looked really good.

“They flew us out there. It was really fun and I met some really famous people.

Meesha Garbett, pictured second right, with James Corden

"There was Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba and James Corden. I was hoping to meet Dame Judi Dench, but she was wasn’t able to be there.

"She was the only one from the cast who I didn’t get to meet.

“We walked down the red carpet and there were lots of people there doing interviews and taking pictures of us.

“Then we went inside for the screening. We stayed in New York for four nights and we didn’t go shopping as such, but we visited the Statue of Liberty, The Empire State Building and the One World Memorial at the former World Trade Centre twin towers.”

British actor and Cats star Idris Elba poses for a snap

The family recently moved from Doseley to London for Meesha to take up her scholarship at Sylvia Young Theatre School, where she is a Year 7 pupil.

Meesha has been back in Telford visiting relatives including grandparents Elaine and Paul Garbett, in Ketley, and grandfather Del Roberts, in Lawley.

Following the excitement of starring in Cats, she is due to appear in BBC drama series We Hunt Together, and Netflix show Jingle Jangle alongside Forest Whitaker.

She appeared alongside The Rock and Jason Statham in Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw last summer, has also danced with Justin Bieber and appeared in a music video for George Ezra’s Pretty Shining People.

Cats actress Meesha Garbett, is currently back home in Telford for New Years, after recently moving to London after she was offered a scholarship place at Slyvia Young Performing Arts School

Next on the horizon though, is a well earned rest for her and parents Keith and Michelle. She also has a brother Korey, aged seven.

Meesha successfully auditioned for a scholarship to enrol at Sylvia Young’s and is quickly notching up merit awards for acts of kindness to staff and pupils alike.

The secondary school has been the training ground for many celebrities including the late singer Amy Winehouse, Dua Lipa, X Factor winner Leona Lewis and Rita Ora.

Meesha attends national curriculum lessons Mondays to Wednesdays and Thursdays and Fridays are dedicated to lessons in singing, dancing and drama.

Meesha and friends meet Aussie actor Rebel Wilson

She honed her acting and dancing skills at Telford’s Gaston Payne School of Theatre Dance & Drama, in Stafford Park, and has a huge collection of dancing awards including 90 trophies and more than 110 medals from festivals.