Activity trails for 12 Telford parks

The activity trails are part of a wider £300,000 investment by Telford & Wrekin Council to improve parks and play areas as part of its 2019/20 Pride in Our Community improvement programme.

The colourful graphics are painted on pathways leading to the play areas in Bowring Park, Dawley Park, Downmeade, Ketley Recreation Ground, Malinslee Centre, Milners Lane, Park Lane, Highlander Drive, Watling Community Centre, Hills Lane, Grooms Alley and Fireclay Drive.

In addition to the activity graphics, 19 play areas, including the 12 with activity graphics, are having new slip-resistant rubber surfaces installed. The last play area to be resurfaced will be the one at Watling Community Centre, which will be done in the New Year. Play equipment has also been repaired and replaced as part of the scheme.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for parks, said: “We are improving 19 local playgrounds which are well used and much loved by local families and visitors.

"These activity graphics are a bright welcome that encourage children to be active even before they reach the gates of the play area. So as well as looking good, they are great for encouraging children to be more active.”