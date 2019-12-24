Telford Christmas lights show raises £1,500 for air ambulance

John Stanton's festive lights have been a must-see attraction in December in Freestone Avenue, St Georges, for the last seven years - and this year proved no different.

Around 100 people visited to see Father Christmas and enjoy mince pies and mulled wine, while admiring the spectacular display.

There was also a raffle, which featured more than 40 prizes including a mountain bike worth £180, a printer and a Christmas hamper worth £100.

Over the years John has raised nearly £9,000 for the charity.

He said: "I've always done Christmas lights and a couple of friends said to me they had seen people doing it for charity. We had 40 people that came the first year and it's just got bigger.

"Anyone might need the air ambulance at some stage and it's charity-run so it's a good cause."