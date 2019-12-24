Advertising
Telford author to return to college for new book launch
A former Telford pupil will be releasing her new novel next month, with a launch event to be held at her former college.
Emma Cooper, whose writing career began at Telford College, will publish new release The First Time I Saw You on January 9.
To celebrate, Emma will be holding a launch event at the college on the same day, between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.
Her previous release, The Songs Of Us, which was published in 2018, received critical acclaim and was shortlisted for the RNA Contemporary Novel Award.
The new novel's description says it is a "unique story of love and loss felt in a myriad of ways", with a "'will they, won't they' plot line that will have you laughing and crying".
The launch event is open to the public and will include a Q&A, reading and a student short story winner announcement. It will be free to attend.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.