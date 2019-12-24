Menu

Book launch celebrates one of Shropshire's most famous sons

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | Telford entertainment | Published:

A book about one of Shropshire's most famous sons was launched at a popular book shop.

Lily Davies, Year 10, and Hannah Meredith, Year 10, with Roger Dunshea, Imogen Edwards-Peck, Jessie Hambleton and David O’Toole, Headteacher

Roger Dunshea, author of Ten Tales of Talbot, a book highlighting the life of Sir John Talbot from Whitchurch, attended a book launch with pupils and the headmaster from Sir John Talbot's School.

Mr Dunshea, of the Whitchurch History and Archaeological Group, gave a talk and signed copies as his book proved popular with students and visitors.

Sir John Talbot was born in Whitchurch and is buried in the town after dying leading the last battle of the 100 Years War.

The book details his north Shropshire childhood and his interaction with Kings of England and France, as well as the Pope. The story is full of drama, bravery and chivalry.

David O’Toole, headteacher at Sir John Talbot’s School, said: "The launch was well attended and it was lovely for our school to take part in the event. There was a real community feel with representatives from many organisations in the town at the launch."

