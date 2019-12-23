Peaky Blinders fun at The Anstice opening in Telford

The Anstice has been closed for a major £1.1 million refurbishment for over a year, but on February 22 it will hold its grand opening.

The Peaky Blinders themed night will include betting at the Thomas Shelby and Sons backstreet bookmakers, as well as blackjack and roulette.

There will also be live acoustic music and a DJ playing music inspired by the show.

Money raised will go to Mind, the mental health charity, and The Anstice Trust.

Entry costs £15 and all attendees must wear 1920s style clothing.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit ticketstelford.com