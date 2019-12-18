Telford craft fair brings Christmas joy

The Meeting Point Christmas Craft Fair in Telford has one weekend left to run, with organisers having welcomed a host of crafters in the run up to December 25.

This Saturday and Sunday will be the final two events before Christmas, and Dan James, customer service assistant at the Southwater-based Meeting Point House, said they had been delighted with how the events had gone.

Mr James also urged people to visit the two final events and take the chance to snaffle a last minute bargain or stocking filler ahead of Christmas.

He said: "We run the craft fairs throughout the year, once a month, and at the beginning of December we do it twice a week, on Saturday and Sunday in the lead-up to Christmas.

"It gives the Christmas Market at Southwater a little different spin, we have all of the log cabins selling their food and it is a nice addition to it."

Attending the craft fair, outside Meeting Point House, Telford, Jane Allen, of Shrewsbury, from J&J Crafts..

There are eight stall set outside, and two in the building, offering a variety of crafts, including wooden, paper and metal items, as well as cards and jewellery.

Mr James said the opening of the Southwater Market had meant a big increase in visitors to the area – already one of the biggest shopping sites in the county.

He said: "Since the Southwater Christmas Market opened the footfall has been great and the cafe here has been flat out.

"We have got the last two craft fairs next weekend and people can come down have a look. There are some great bargains and some good idea for Christmas stocking fillers."