Watch: Alex Kingston and Catherine Tate in dance off at Wales Comic Con's Telford Takeover

The stars were walking across an aerial gangway to a different part of Telford International Centre at the weekend when they decided to join in the action and were captured on camera.

Alex Kingston and Catherine Tate dance off at Wales Comic con 08/12/19

The weekend convention saw the convention square full to the brim with pop culture merchandise and thousands of costumed punters, who had been drawn by a star-studded guest list which included two incarnations of Doctor Who.

David Tennant and Matt Smith both appeared on Saturday to sign autographs and pose for photos, while the Doctor's erstwhile assistants Catherine Tate and Alex Kingston stayed throughout the weekend.

Read more: