Tickets go on sale for Jack Savoretti's Telford gig

The musician will be playing at Telford Town Park's QEII Arena on June 27, and tickets went on sale this morning. Entry for the show went on sale at 10am.

The performance will also include an appearance by Imelda May, fresh off her tour with legendary Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Jack's latest album, Singing to Strangers, became his first number one on the UK Albums chart.

The evening concert will also include street food and drinks on offer. The full line-up will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets are available via ticketmaster.co.uk, ticketstelford.com or by calling 01952 382382.