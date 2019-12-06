Craft workshops and plenty of fun in Telford

The popular craft fair is on every weekend until December 22 with lots of unique gift ideas from talented local crafters.

The venue also hosts crafts workshops with a Needle felting workshop on December 17 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm with limited spaces priced at £15 including all supplies and refreshments.

A free festive kids club is run for 5-9 year olds on of December 23 and 30 between midday and 2.30pm with festive crafts and music. A free packed lunch will be provided.

Booking is required for the craft workshop and kids club.

To find out more about events go to meetingpointhouse.co.uk or call 01952 292268.