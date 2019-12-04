Jack Savoretti coming to Telford Town Park next year

The musician will perform at the QEII Arena on June 27, and tickets go on sale on Friday.

Joining Jack will be singer Imelda May, fresh off her tour with legendary Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Jack's latest album, Singing to Strangers, became his first number one on the UK Albums chart.

The evening concert will also include street food and drinks on offer. The full line-up will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets will be available via ticketmaster.co.uk, ticketstelford.com or by calling 01952 382382.

Pablo Janczur, director of promoter Orchard Live, said: “Jack has been one of the hottest tickets in 2019, and 2020 will be no different.

"We’re looking forward to coming to Telford for the very first time, hopefully with the great British sunshine we were blessed with this year.”