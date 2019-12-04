Hundreds turn out for charity showing of Elf in Telford

The Will Ferrell led film was shown at Cineworld Telford last night to raise money for Severn Hospice.

Organisers said the evening was full of good cheer as cinema-goers watched the bighearted hapless joker Buddy the Elf struggling to fit into the real world after discovering he is really human.

Hannah Gamston, Severn Hospice event manager, said: “For years Telford Cineworld has helped local families who need our care by screening a Christmas movie for us.

“Our biggest thanks to Cineworld and their staff for their continued support, everyone watched the film, and the volunteers who gave up their time to help on the night.

“The feel-good films are a great way to celebrate the season of goodwill and giving, and as one of our most popular events it sells out in record time every year.

“We have to raise £2 for every £3 we spend, therefore support like this adds up to make such a difference to those living with incurable illness.”