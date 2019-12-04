Guided walk through historic Shifnal to raise funds for legal battle against Shropshire Council

Organised by members of Shifnal Matters, the event on December 7 will start from the Millennium Clock in the town centre and last about an hour and a half.

The food source for Bronze Age Shifnal residents, the distance to the nearest Roman fort and how the town's St Andrew's Church once survived a devastating fire will all be unearthed during the tour.

Proceeds from the walk will be used to provide legal representation in the next stage of the council's Local Plan Review, in which Shifnal and the surrounding area are subject to large development.

Shifnal Matters said: "Step back in time on this guided walking tour around the historical heart of Shifnal and see what Shifnal Matters is fighting for.

"In preparation for the next stage of the planning process Shifnal Matters is raising funds through various events to provide planning and legal representation for the residents of Shifnal in the ongoing battle to protect their historic town.

"Shifnal Matters would be interested to hear from businesses or individuals who can support and lobby our cause."

The controversial Local Plan Review has sparked backlash since its release and led to the formation of Shifnal Matters in November 2018.

Proposals outline a bypass to be built west of the town, an employment site of up to 40 hectares and a further 1,500 homes built in Shifnal. This is as well as plans for neighbouring Tong which was brought forward as a potential development site for 50 hectares of employment land and 3,000 homes on greenbelt land.

The guide for the walk, starting at 2pm, will be identifiable by an orange umbrella. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Well behaved dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead.

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children and can be purchased on the day or by searching Historical Walking Tour of Shifnal on eventbrite.co.uk