Singers to perform at Wellington National Trust property for charity

By Mat Growcott | Telford entertainment | Published:

A choir will be performing this Saturday as part of a National Trust property's Christmas celebrations.

Sunnycroft

The Cadence Singers will be at Sunnycroft in Wellington from Midday, and will performing throughout the afternoon.

The choir, who will be based in the property's billiard room, will be raising money for the Alzheimer's Society by singing traditional carols and seasonal songs.

It is just one of a number of events taking part at Sunnycroft as part of its Christmas celebrations. The seasonal events will be running until December 23.

Activities will include seeing the traditional Victorian decorations, other musical performances, Christmas shopping and the chance to explore the gardens at winter.

Sunnycroft will open for Christmas from Friday to Tuesday. It will run from 10.30am until 4pm and last entry is 3pm.

