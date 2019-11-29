Advertising
Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt sends message to Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover fans
The Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt sent a message to fans of the show about his appearance at Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover.
The actor, who has played Eugene Porter on the show since 2014, said he was looking forward to visiting the country in the winter.
He will be appearing at the International Centre event on December 7 and 8.
He said: "Season 10 just wrapped and I'm looking forward to what's next, and what's next is the Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover.
"I'll be there, bringing a bunch of friends. We're just going to be hanging out.
"There's nothing I love more than coming to the UK in December. It's such a magical time with the holidays, with the cold and the lights and the warmth of the people. Everybody is just awesome."
He'll be joined by fellow Walking Dead actor David Morrissey, as well as cast members from Star Wars, Doctor Who, Game of Thrones and others.
