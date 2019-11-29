Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt sends message to Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover fans

The actor, who has played Eugene Porter on the show since 2014, said he was looking forward to visiting the country in the winter.

He will be appearing at the International Centre event on December 7 and 8.

He said: "Season 10 just wrapped and I'm looking forward to what's next, and what's next is the Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover.

For those who love #TheWalkingDead we have a message from the wonderful Josh McDermitt for you ahead of Comic Con next month! #WCC2019 🧟 pic.twitter.com/7DaR4bPaW5 — Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover (@walescomiccon) November 28, 2019

"I'll be there, bringing a bunch of friends. We're just going to be hanging out.

"There's nothing I love more than coming to the UK in December. It's such a magical time with the holidays, with the cold and the lights and the warmth of the people. Everybody is just awesome."

He'll be joined by fellow Walking Dead actor David Morrissey, as well as cast members from Star Wars, Doctor Who, Game of Thrones and others.