Father Christmas coming to market town

Santa will also be visiting Edgmond and Lilleshall as part of Newport Rotary Lite's sleigh and elf service.

His hugely popular visit to the area starts on December 1 and will be raising funds for the Newport X-ray Appeal.

Newport Rotary Lite chief elf Andy Butler said: “Santa and his sleigh were a huge success last year, with excited children, smiling mums and dads, and lovely older people with big smiles on their faces – it’s a privilege for Lite to do it for our area. And it raised £5,700 for charity too.

“This year he’ll be helping us raise funds for the brilliant Newport X-ray Appeal – Newport Rotary Lite have partnered with the fabulous League of Friends, Wellington Road and Linden Hall Surgeries to raise £150,000 to provide a digital X-ray machine and keep much needed services in Newport.

"It’s such a good cause for Newport and the villages and we hope people will give generously to Santa and help the appeal. This will be one of the major fundraisers for the appeal, so it’s a chance for everyone to really make a difference.”

This year will also see elves from local charities the group has helped.

Newport in Bloom was given £1,000 to buy plants earlier this year, and they have offered to help out in return.

Mr Butler said: "It takes a team of eight – including Santa of course – to visit almost every road in Newport, Edgmond and Lilleshall over 21 nights, so we really appreciate their help."

The fun will begin at Waitrose on December 1 from 10am, and then the sleigh will be out every weekday evening at 5.30pm.

Santa will be visiting Stonebridge, Chetwynd Rd and Deer Park Drive on December 2, followed by Beechfields, Plough Lane, Forton Glade and Sunny Gardens on December 3.

On December 4 it’s Avondale, Fair Oak, Chetwynd Grove and Masons Place, on December 5 its Broomfield, Greenacres, and Hallcroft Farm Grove and on December 6 it’s Victoria Park, Vineyard Rd and Fishers Lock.

Trips will continue throughout the month until December 21, when Santa will be in Market Square from 11am until 1pm, and Lilleshall from 4pm.

Mr Butler said: “Please remember this may change at short notice – Santa has a long a complicated schedule, so things like illness, bad weather or badly parked cars can cause disruption. We’ll post late changes on the Newport Shrops Rotary Lite Facebook page.

“Enjoy seeing Santa and his sleigh – and help him raise money for Newport’s X Ray Appeal.”