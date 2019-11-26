DJ, stilt walkers and break dancers at opening of new Telford Superdry store

The clothing store fuses vintage Americana and Japanese-inspired graphics, with a British style.

Superdry will become the latest brand to join the new line up as part of the shopping centre’s £55 million redevelopment and expansion programme.

To celebrate the opening, customers have the opportunity to win a £250 shopping spree at the Superdry store.

The prize also includes one-to-one professional advice from a personal stylist.

Superdry will also have activities and entertainment in store throughout their opening day including a DJ, stilt walkers and break dancers.

The store will join the new Next, New Look, River Island and H&M stores, which opened earlier in October and November.

For further information and full details about the competition, including how to enter, go to telfordcentre.com/whats-on/competitions