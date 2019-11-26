Advertising
DJ, stilt walkers and break dancers at opening of new Telford Superdry store
A new Superdry store is opening its doors at Telford Shopping Centre on Saturday.
The clothing store fuses vintage Americana and Japanese-inspired graphics, with a British style.
Superdry will become the latest brand to join the new line up as part of the shopping centre’s £55 million redevelopment and expansion programme.
To celebrate the opening, customers have the opportunity to win a £250 shopping spree at the Superdry store.
The prize also includes one-to-one professional advice from a personal stylist.
Superdry will also have activities and entertainment in store throughout their opening day including a DJ, stilt walkers and break dancers.
The store will join the new Next, New Look, River Island and H&M stores, which opened earlier in October and November.
For further information and full details about the competition, including how to enter, go to telfordcentre.com/whats-on/competitions
