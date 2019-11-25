Telford woman releases book to help children understand adult illness

Gemma Everson is publishing a book called 'Supercharged Superhero', which is based on a true story that helped her children come to terms with her husband's myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) illness, which is described in the book as his 'battery' being broken.

Written in rhyme, the story begins in the summer of 2017 when Royal Navy officer Tom Everson completed a gruelling 1,000-mile bike ride from Land's End to John O'Groats in an impressive five days.

What followed was a tough time for Mr Everson, whose body became more and more fatigued over the next seven months, which made him practically bed bound.

Tom and Georgia Everson walking in the park

His children were confused as to why their dad was no longer able to be as energetic as he once was, not taking part in bike rides or family swims. Mrs Everson wrote 'Supercharged Superhero', to help her two young daughters, Georgia and Gracie, comprehend the odd behaviour their dad was showing.

She soon realised that this book could aid many other families suffering the same situations.

She said: "I set out to write a story to help my daughter process what was happening to her daddy. It became apparent soon after that this story was actually relevant to so many other families who are dealing with a range of issues such as chronic illness, mental health disorders, physical injury and much more.

Tom Everson holding his daughter Georgia

"Invisible illness and fatigue can be devastating but this offers a new path to acceptance and hope. I truly believe this story has the potential to help so many people and I am delighted to be able to share it."

ME is a disabling and complex illness, which frequently causes fatigue which can not cured by rest. The disease affects how people function, as it can make daily tasks, such as taking a shower or cooking a meal, very difficult.

Since being diagnosed in 2018, Mr Everson has spent 18 months at the Hasler Naval Service Recovery Centre based in Plymouth.

Tom, Gemma, Georgia and Gracie Everson

He is likely to be medically discharged next summer. He hopes to delve into a career in cyber security.

Mrs Everson is a self-published author but also a primary school teacher in Telford & Wrekin.

Sarah Payne, ME and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome sufferer, said: "My Supercharged Superhero captures so beautifully the loss associated with living with ME, but also the life that can be maintained with love and true understanding from family and friends.

Tom Everson at John O'Groats

"If this little girl can grasp that it’s the little things in life that matter and make us all ‘Superheroes’, then hopefully adults can too. A much needed and appreciated book for the whole family representing those of us who struggle with chronic illness every day."

The book is set for release in spring 2020. Illustrations have been created by 'Hopefully Made', who's directors, Becky Rawlins and Hope Gwilliam, are friends of the family.