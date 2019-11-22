Menu

Advertising

Tickets on sale for Cosford Air Show 2020

By Mat Growcott | Telford | Telford entertainment | Published: | Last Updated:

Tickets are now on sale for next year's Cosford Air Show.

The red arrows at last year's Cosford Air Show

Up to 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the hugely popular event, which will take place on June 14.

The show will mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, and the focus will be on the evolution of fighter planes over the last 100 years.

The VE Day theme will focus on displaying historic aircraft from the Second World War, both in the air and on the ground in the vintage village.

Clive Elliott, air show director, said: “We are excited to deliver another spectacular air show, full of rousing stories from the past and fascinating displays, inspiring the next generation."

Tickets currently cost £28, but will go up as the event draws nearer. Accompanied under-16s can enter for free and do not need a ticket.

To buy an early bird ticket, go to cosfordairshow.co.uk

Telford entertainment Entertainment Attractions Albrighton & Cosford Telford Local Hubs News
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News