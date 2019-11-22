Tickets on sale for Cosford Air Show 2020

Up to 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the hugely popular event, which will take place on June 14.

The show will mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, and the focus will be on the evolution of fighter planes over the last 100 years.

The VE Day theme will focus on displaying historic aircraft from the Second World War, both in the air and on the ground in the vintage village.

Clive Elliott, air show director, said: “We are excited to deliver another spectacular air show, full of rousing stories from the past and fascinating displays, inspiring the next generation."

Tickets currently cost £28, but will go up as the event draws nearer. Accompanied under-16s can enter for free and do not need a ticket.

To buy an early bird ticket, go to cosfordairshow.co.uk